DA: Suicidal New York Man Murdered Woman In Hudson Valley

Moments before a man was pulled from jumping off a local bridge he allegedly killed his friend in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office announced that 49-year-old Johnny Amaro of Saugerties was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury for murder in the second degree.

Saugerties, New York Man Indicted For Murder of Woman in Town of Ulster

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Amaro is accused of intentionally causing the death of Maria L. Lemus, known to her friends and family as “Lucy,” on the morning of Sept. 1, 2022, between

6:42 a.m. and 7:32 a.m. in a wooded trail on Eastern Parkway in the Town of Ulster.

The indictment follows an investigation led by the Town of Ulster Police Department with assistance from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Dead Woman Found In Wooded Area In Ulster County, New York

Google Google loading...

The Ulster Police Department was alerted about a dead woman found in a wooded area off Eastern Parkway in the Town of Ulster around 8 a.m. on Sept. 1. Lemus was found deceased around 8:23 a.m.

Lemus was found with stab wounds to her chest and deep lacerations to her neck, officials say.

Ulster County, New York Man Charged With Murder

Amaro was found by police around 7:40 a.m. on Sept 1. on the railing of the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

Google Google loading...

"Amaro was also found to be the suicidal male from the Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge early (Thursday) morning," Ulster Police Department Kyle S. Berardi told Hudson Valley Post in an email earlier this month.

After he was brought down to safety with the help of first responders and some civilians he made comments to police about the location of his friend, Lemus, according to the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

"I want to commend the members of the Town of Ulster Police Department, especially the Detective Division, for their tireless hours of work on this investigation. It is because of their professionalism, perseverance and dedication that we were able to bring this case before a grand jury within two weeks of the arrest, bringing us one step closer to justice for the victim, her family and the community,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Culmone-Mills stated.

25 'Safest' Hometowns in New York State

Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley's Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Are These the 5 Rudest Hudson Valley Towns? Five towns that have been nominated as the rudest!