Tasty New Authentic Mexican Cafe Now Open in Kingston

If you love authentic Mexican food, you may want to plan a drive to Kingston soon. There is a new Mexican cafe called Arango Cafe, and they’re serving up great Mexican food to their obviously happy customers. I say obviously happy because they’re already getting raves, and they’ve only been open for a short while.

Something for Everybody

The brand new Arango Cafe has opened its doors at 1090 Morton Blvd in Kingston, and they’re open Monday - Saturday from 7AM - 8PM and on Sundays from 9AM - 6PM. That covers breakfast lunch and dinner. And while Arango cafe is a Mexican cafe, that’s not all they serve. You can also get breakfast sandwiches like egg and cheese and westerns. Plus great deli sandwiches like turkey, roast beef, tuna salad, chicken salad and more. There is something for everybody at Arango Cafe. And if it’s authentic Mexican food that you crave, they’ve definitely got you covered.

Extensive Menu

Check out some of these delicious Mexican dishes on the Arango Cafe menu. Mexican breakfast items, traditional Mexican appetizers like guac and chips, nachos, and what looks like an amazing shrimp cocktail. You want tacos? Arango cafe has tons of them. With beef, chorizo, chicken, shrimp and a whole lot more. Plus sopes, burritos,quesadillas, huaraches, flautas, chimichangas, tortas, enchiladas and more. They’ve even got a kids menu.

If you weren’t hungry before you read this you probably are now. It might be a good time to head to Kingston to check out this new Mexican cafe. You’ll find Arango cafe at 1090 Morton Blvd in Kingston. Visit them Monday - Saturday from 7AM - 8PM and on Sundays from 9AM - 6PM. Good luck to the owners, and we look forward to checking out the Arango cafe in the very near future.

7 Hudson Valley Spots Your Out-of-Town Guests Will Love

Abandoned Warner Bros. Zoo Discovered by Hikers Back in the 1970s there was a Warner Bros. zoo and theme park near Greenwood Lake, and its ruins can still be found rotting away in the woods.