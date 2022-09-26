Drunk New York Teen Destroys Historic Hudson Valley Building, SP

A drunk teen is accused of causing a horrific crash that closed a popular road, delayed school and destroyed a historic structure.

On Friday, New York State Police announced a teen was arrested following a horrific crash that destroyed a historic barn in the Hudson Valley.

Fire Destroys Historic Barn in Town of Wappinger, New York

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., New York State Police responded to State Route 9D and Marlorville Road in the town of Wappinger for a serious motor vehicle crash.

While on Middlebush Road at approximately 3:26 a.m., troopers heard what sounded like a vehicle crash and patrolled to State Route 9D to investigate, police say.

Arriving State Police found a 2007 Honda Odyssey that had crashed into a barn and a fire erupted, police say. Residents in the area said they saw huge flames lighting up the sky early Thursday morning as the structure burst into flames.

The structure that the car drove into was the Red Barn which is located on Route 9D across from Marlorville Road.

The Red Barn dates back to 1865 and officials from the Town of Wappinger say the structure is one of the village's oldest historical buildings.

The Red Barn was destroyed, officials say.

Troopers Pull Teen Driver From Burning Wreckage in Dutchess County, New York

Initially, troopers attempted to extinguish the flames but quickly had to pull the unresponsive driver from the wreck to safety.

The driver, later identified as a 17-year-old, was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York State Police.

State Police confirmed the Red Barn and nearby utility pole had to be demolished as a result of the fire. State Route 9D was closed for approximately 12 hours for fire department activity and utility work.

Teen Driver Arrested For DWI In Dutchess County

Police allege the unnamed teen was driving drunk at the time of the crash.

The 17-year-old was later arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, a misdemeanor. The investigation is ongoing.

The crash forced schools to be delayed on Thursday in Dutchess County. The accident was very close to Wappingers Junior High School and many Wappinger school buses used Route 9D.

