Pumpkin Treats For Your Pup! Here’s How to Make Them
I know, I know. Pumpkin spice is the most overrated fall flavor. But I can't help but love it!
Not only am I a fan of pumpkin-flavored treats, but my puppy Alan goes absolutely bananas over pumpkin puree. Recently I learned that plain pumpkin is actually really good for your pup. While looking for a remedy for my dog's upset stomach I came across this nugget of knowledge from The American Kennel Club organization:
Plain canned pumpkin is the healthiest choice for your dog. Both fresh and canned pumpkin are good sources of nutrients and fiber, but canned pumpkin contains a higher concentration of fiber and nutrients compared to fresh pumpkin. This is because fresh pumpkin has higher water content than canned pumpkin
While browsing the AKC.org website I came across some amazing (and easy!) pumpkin dog treat recipes. So now, Alan and I can both enjoy a pumpkin treat here and there.
For a while I was just putting plain pumpkin puree in an ice cube tray. However, AKC added a little splash to it with their Frozen Pumpkin Dog Treats. All you need is 1 cup of plain yogurt and 1 cup of pumpkin puree. Like we mentioned before the recipes are extremely easy, here's what you do:
- Mix pumpkin and yogurt together in a bowl
- Divide the mixture evenly into an ice tray or molds.
- Freeze for 24 hours
- Pop the treats out of the mold and put them into a freezer bag for storage.
They also get a little fancy with their other recipes adding bananas and peanut butter ( Xylitol-free of course) to the mix.
Have you ever made homemade treats for your pup? What ingredients did you use? Let us know!