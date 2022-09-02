Fall Is Here! Ready Coffee Introduces Their 2022 Fall Menu

Happy September! You know what this means though, right?

It's officially Fall in The Hudson Valley. Listen, I don't care if the calendar says that September 22nd, 2022 is the First Day of Autumn. According to me and other fall lovers, we can start to celebrate. Plus, the National Weather Service in Albany said September 1st is "meteorological fall."

Take with that information what you will.

But with all of that being said, we can finally embrace pumpkin spice and everything nice. Now, don't get me wrong it was fun waiting for Dunkin and Starbucks, however, I'm more intrigued by local Hudson Valley businesses and their fall menus.

If you're still celebrating Summer but would like a touch of fall I recommend a quick trip out to Twistee Cone in New Paltz, they have a new Pumpkin Pie flavor and Joe's Dairy Bar is serving up Southern Apple Pie Ice Cream and their Pumpkin Pie shakes.

I personally believe that fall flavors belong in beverages like coffee and beer. Thankfully Hudson Valley coffee spot Ready Coffee is ready to pour us fall in a cup.

Ready Coffee announced their fall favorites are back on the menu. Here's the Ready Coffee Fall lineup:

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

I can already smell the delicious flavors wafting in my car. Ready Coffee put it best when they said:

What Hudson Valley business does fall flavors best? Let us know and we'll put together a list of local businesses to visit this fall.

You can find Ready Coffee in Wappingers, Newburgh, and their new location in LaGrange is opening soon!

