Would You Try the new Fruity Pebbles Frappuccino?

If there's one thing we love here on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess show, it's specialty coffees.

With the summer months winding down, everyone knows that I'm super excited about the Pumpkin Spice flavors coming back to both Dunkin and Starbucks locations. CJ on the other hand hates the PSL (pumpkin spice latte) life.

I understand, but CJ has no room to talk because he LOVES a Starbucks Frappuccino.

And we both can admit that we dabble in a sweet and sugary cereal every once in a while.

So when I heard that there was a new "secret menu" frappuccino going around, I had to look into it.

Now, I haven't tried it, yet, but the SnackGator Instagram account shared the ingredients for a Fruity Pebble Frappuccino and it sounds like it's a game-changer.

Since the Fruity Pebble Frappuccino isn't on the Starbucks menu, this is how you'll have to order your drink according to SnackGator

Step 1: Order a Strawberries and Creme Frapp

Step 2: Ask your barista to add Vanilla Syrup

Step 3: Add Raspberry Syrup

Step 4: Add Classic Syrup

Step 5: A splash of lemonade

Just reading the ingredients, I feel like I'm going through a sugar rush. If that's a good or a bad thing, I don't know.

Would you order this at Starbucks? Should we try it?

Personally, I think I'm going to stick to my Pumpkin Spiced Ice Coffee with 2 creams and no sugar. But hey, you never know. Maybe one day I'll be craving cereal milk to go, now I know where to get it.