Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing

A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good.

On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.

Poughkeepsie, New York Restaurant Is Closing

"Sadly, its come time for Laura's to bow out gracefully. We will be closing our doors on October 29th for the last time," Laura's Family Restaurant wrote on Facebook. "I'd like to thank my incredible staff for the dedication, laughs, sweat and tears. The entire Laura's staff is immeasurably grateful for this amazing experience and want to thank our phenomenal customers for your smiles, loyalty and love."

Laura's Family Restaurant opened up in Dutchess County a little over four years ago, according to the owners.

"A little under four years ago, with a lot of hard work, a hope and a dream turned into Laura's Family Restaurant. We are so incredibly lucky to have experienced the most heartwarming support during the unluckiest time to be in the restaurant industry," owners wrote on Facebook. "It's been an amazing experience and we hope to see you all in the next chapter, wherever that may be."

Dutchess County, New York Eatery Named After Owner's Mother

Nikki Kaelber named her restaurant after her mother, Laura. She opened up Laura’s Family Restaurant on February 20, 2019, on what would have been her mother’s, 53rd birthday, according to the eatery's website.

Laura and her husband Ken owned and operated Southside Café, on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie for over 27 years.

Laura suddenly passed away in 2015 at the age of 49 from a brain aneurysm. Ken, Nikk's stepfather, continue to own and operate Southside Café until July 2017 when he suddenly passed away at the age of 57 during what should have been a routine medical producer.

Located At Same Spot As Mother's Eatery

Laura's is located at the exact location of Southside.

"After the tragedies that plagued her family those few years the idea of taking over Southside never crossed Nikki’s mind. Her sisters put the restaurant up for sale and it sat, without any offers, for almost two years," Laura's Family Restaurant states on its website.

Nikki was doing well as a paralegal at a prominent local law firm but wasn't happy with her job.

"One evening Nikki’s sister suggested taking over the space and opening her own restaurant. She was apprehensive, but little did she know taking that leap would be the best thing that would ever happen to her," the website states.

Laura's was known for its comfort food, cheese fries, Sunday brunch, craft beer, cocktails and weekly trivia night.

The eatery offered products from across the Hudson Valley including Poughkeepsie, Highland and Newburgh.

"Laura’s is, at its core, a community-focused restaurant, and strives to source as many local ingredients and products as possible from small businesses throughout the Hudson Valley," the eatery's website adds.

A reason for the closure wasn't announced.

"Our hours will stay the same with the exception of October 9th being our final brunch. After that we will be open 11am-8pm on Sundays for only lunch and dinner the final few weeks," owners add about the upcoming closing.

