Annoying Change To ‘World’s Most Famous Arena’ in New York State?
The owner the New York State's most famous revenue is hinting at a major change that is sure to anger many
James Dolan, the CEO of Madison Square Garden, dropped a major bombshell this week that upset many Empire State Residents.
Madison Square Garden May Stop Selling Alcohol
During an interview on Fox 5’s "Good Day New York" Dolan told Rosanna Scotto he may stop selling alcohol at Madison Square Garden. Dolan owns the New York Knicks and New York Rangers who both play home games at Madison Square Garden.
"We’re going to pick a night, maybe a Rangers game, and we’re going to shut down all the liquor and alcohol in the building. This isn’t going to bother me because I’ve been sober 29 years. I don’t need the liquor," Dolan said.
Or he may be forced to stop selling alcohol.
Dolan says this potential move is in response to the New York State Liquor Authority's investigation into Dolan.
"They’re being extremely aggressive and they’re saying, ‘We’re going to take away your liquor license.’ So I have a little surprise for him because they’re basically doing this for publicity. So we’re going to give them some publicity," Dolan told Scotto.
MSG Under Fire For Facial Recognition Technology
New York State Liquor Authority is looking into Dolan's use of facial recognition technology. Dolan says the only people he hasn't allowed into MSG are lawyers that are currently suing him.
"If you owned a bakery or a restaurant, and someone comes in and buys bread from you and the next day they served you with a lawsuit because they hated your bread, they said something happened to them with it. Then, the next day, they show up to your bakery again and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to buy more bread.’ Would you sell them that bread?," Dolan questioned Scotto.
New York State Liquor Authority sent a letter to Dolan and MSG warning the facial recognition bans could make MSG be considered a "non bona fide, " all liquor licensees require public access to the premises.
"All establishments licensed to traffic in alcoholic beverages by the State Liquor Authority are subject to and are expected to comply with the same laws and obligations, whether they are a small business or a multi-billion dollar corporation," SLA spokesperson Joshua D. Heller stated. "After receiving a complaint, the State Liquor Authority followed standard procedure and issued a Letter of Advice explaining this business’ obligation to keep their premises open to the public, as required by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law."
The New York State Attorney General is also investigating Dolan's facial recognition technology bans.
Dolan says if he stops selling alcohol for any future game, or is forced to, he will post a sign telling fans to blame the SLA's CEO Sharif Kabir.
"Where we serve liquor, we’re going to put one of these up," Dolan said, picking up a paper next to him. "It says, ‘If you’d like to drink at a game, please call Sharif Kabir, or write him an email at this number and tell him to stick to his knitting and to what he’s supposed to be doing and stop grandstanding and trying to get press."