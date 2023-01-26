New York Concert Venues Now Scanning Fans’ Faces; May Violate Law

The next time you go to a concert you may want to wear dark sunglasses and a disguise.

The New York State Attorney General has lots of questions for some concert venues that have reportedly started to use facial recognition software on concertgoers. Not only are music fans subject to skyrocketing ticket prices, exorbitant fees and $13 beers, but now they have to worry about their identity being scanned as they walk through the door.

Facial recognition technology is being used as a highly effective "bouncer" that New York officials say is allowing some concert venues to retaliate against ticketholders. In a letter from Attorney General Letitia James to Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation, the company is asked to supply more information about their use of face scanning.

The company, which operates MSG, The Beacon Theater, Radio City Music Hall and several other venues, has reportedly used facial recognition technology "to identify and deny entry to all lawyers who are affiliated with law firms representing clients in pending litigation." If that's the case, James says the practice could violate local, state, and federal human rights laws, including laws prohibiting retaliation.

The Attorney General says that banning a person who is holding a legitimate ticket to a concert or event just because they're connected with a law firm or company that has a dispute with MSG Entertainment is considered retaliatory and could lead to lawyers deciding not to represent clients who have a legitimate case against the company.

Anyone with a ticket to an event should not be concerned that they may be wrongfully denied entry based on their appearance, and we’re urging MSG Entertainment to reverse this policy.

The new "security measures" have reportedly banned thousands of lawyers working at 90 different law firms from using their own season tickets or entering the venue with legitimately purchased tickets. What's more troubling is that if this is true, there's nothing stopping the company from using the technology to retaliate against anyone else they have a beef with or are negotiating with.

The Attorney General has sent a letter to MSG Entertainment seeking answers about the reports of facial recognition being used at its venues and assurances that efforts are being made to comply with the law as well as an explanation of the steps the company is making to avoid discrimination.

