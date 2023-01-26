Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State
The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State.
On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit.
The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
New York State got lucky during the very next Mega Millions drawing.
The New York Lottery today announced one jackpot-prize-winning ticket for the January 17 Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Bronx.
"Truly, Mega Millions jackpots can be won anywhere, at any time," Mega Millions officials stated in a press release.
The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 17 drawing were 2-12-18-24-39 with a gold Mega Ball of 18.
The winning ticket was purchased at 170th Street Grocery in the Bronx located at 160 E 170th street.
The jackpot-winning ticket is worth $20 million, or $10.6 million cash, according to lottery officials.