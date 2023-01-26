The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State.

On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit.

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Rises Past $600 Million

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!

New York State got lucky during the very next Mega Millions drawing.

Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State



The New York Lottery today announced one jackpot-prize-winning ticket for the January 17 Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Bronx.

"Truly, Mega Millions jackpots can be won anywhere, at any time," Mega Millions officials stated in a press release.

Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In The Bronx



The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 17 drawing were 2-12-18-24-39 with a gold Mega Ball of 18.

The winning ticket was purchased at 170th Street Grocery in the Bronx located at 160 E 170th street.

The jackpot-winning ticket is worth $20 million, or $10.6 million cash, according to lottery officials.

