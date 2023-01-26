A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon.

Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York

The 15-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree in December 2022. She confessed to fatally stabbing Green in Mount Vernon, New York in April 2022.

"The defendant has taken responsibility for ending the life of Kayla Green and now faces consequences for this tragic and devastating incident. We hope the families of all impacted by this senseless violence can begin the journey to healing," Rocah stated.

The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested the teen on the evening of April 8, 2022, in Dobbs Ferry, following an investigation, with assistance from the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

Westchester County, New York Teen Sentenced For Manslaughter

The 15-year-old was sentenced to 3 to 9 years in prison, as part of her plea deal.

“A teenage defendant senselessly took the life of Kayla Green, and in doing so, left a community devastated," Rocah said after the sentencing.

Mount Vernon High School Student Killed

Green, a Mount Vernon High School honor-roll student and cheerleading captain were "murdered heinously" during a celebration for Mount Vernon High School.

"Three weeks after her 16th birthday, Kayla Green was murdered heinously," a GoFundMe states. "She sustained multiple wounds and passed away. Her family is devastated with the sudden loss and (is) trying to cope in the midst of this unexpected tragedy."

Green was stabbed during a parade to celebrate the Mount Vernon boy's basketball team winning a state championship.

"An hour after the parade started a 16-year-old girl died. She was stabbed by two other high school girls. Her friend who was also stabbed has lacerations and remains in critical condition in hospital," Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon NY wrote on Facebook. "Children should never have to grow up in an atmosphere that cultivates violence and all of us have a stake in their predicament."

"Kayla was an honor roll student and a talented dancer. She is loved and admired by everyone in her community, school and family," the GoFundMe states.

Charges Dismissed For Second Stabbing

Charges were dismissed for the alleged second stabbing due to the 15-year-old's age, officials say.

"The defendant was also charged in connection with the stabbing of another teenager at the scene of the incident. Under New York law, at the time of the defendant’s plea, those additional charges were dismissed due to the defendant’s age," the Westchester County District Attorney's Office stated.

