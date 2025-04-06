Animal That Kills The Most Humans Very Active In New York State

The animal that's responsible for the most human deaths is more active in New York State than most of America.

As the weather warms accidents with deer in New York State start to increase.

Deer Is America's Deadliest Animal

Canva / Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center Canva / Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center loading...

According to a 2016 CDC study, around 120 people are killed in accidents with deer each year, making it America's most deadly animal.

On average, one person is killed each year by bears, sharks or alligators. Less than one person is killed each year by rattlesnakes.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

More recently, in 2023, the Washington Post said "Deer are responsible for the deaths of about 440 of the estimated 458 Americans killed in physical confrontations with wildlife in an average year."

deer, rack, outdoors, hunting, doe, fawn, buck Photo by Yu Wang on Unsplash loading...

The human deaths are from "plowing into deer with their sedans and SUVs, usually on a two-lane road, often at high speed."

Tips To Avoid Crashes With Deer

The New York State DMV provided these tips to avoid crashes with deer.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Over 1 Million Deer In New York State

According to the New York State DMV, between 1.1 million to 1.3 million white-tailed deer live in New York State, more than most states.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

attachment-Moose Joanne Coffey Burns, Facebook loading...

In 2023, there were over 31,000 crashes with a deer in New York State. Five of those crashes were fatal.

'Zombie Deer Disease' Returns To Upstate New York

The DEC is worried about Chronic Wasting Disease after a deer in Upstate New York tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal virus.

Hunting in New York

Hunting Outside of New York