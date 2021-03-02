AMC Theatre in the Hudson Valley Will Reopen This Week

A large movie theatre in the Hudson Valley will be reopening their doors very soon.

When was the last time you've been to a movie theatre? I'd bet that it's been a while. Many local cinemas are not even open. Hudson Valley residents have escaped to Danbury or other neighboring states to get the full movie experience since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Does anyone remember what it was like to go out on a weekend and grab dinner and a movie? They were a couple of basic activities that just fit so well together.

The Hudson Valley has been without a lot of simple pleasures for a while now. Many movie theatres in the area have been closed down for almost a year now. Regal Cinemas in Poughkeepsie and Fishkill have been closed and many AMC Theatres have been either closed to at very limited capacity.

According to the Galleria's Facebook page, It was recently announced that the AMC Theatres location inside the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown will open their doors on March 5.

Not much detail about the opening is known yet. We'll update this story when we receive more details.

AMC Theatres in Danbury have limited capacity allowed in each theatre and have socially distanced seats. They also do not allow snacking inside or even sell them at the theatre. There may be a chance the this AMC location follows those same guidelines. However, the post on Facebook says that we'll be able to enjoy popcorn and the big screen.

Have you missed going to the movies since last March?

."}">