Police say they've impounded many cars in the Hudson Valley because "shady dealers" are making fake license plates.

On Monday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department warned Hudson Valley residents of illegal license plates spotted in the Hudson Valley.

"Do you have one of these on your car?" Did you purchase one to put on your motor vehicle?," the Town of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release while sharing a photo of an illegal license plate, which can be seen above. "Did you buy a car and the dealer/person you bought it from put one of these on you?"

Over the past few months, police have seized hundreds of the license plates, impounded cars and wrote hundreds of tickets because of the illegal license plates, officials say. The plates are being sold online and on Facebook by what police describe as "shady dealers or through personal transactions."

The registrations are only valid if the vehicle was bought in Texas and the registration was acquired from a dealer in Texas, police add.

"You must provide valid paperwork that confirms purchase from a dealer in the state of Texas," the Town of Newburgh Police Department said. "This press release (was) distributed after a long nationwide investigation that is still on going. This is a nationwide problem adn many arrests have been made regarding (the) unauthorized distribution of these, including local arrests. More arrests are expected, but please don't fall victim to this scam."

