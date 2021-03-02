Guy Fieri Opens 7 Restaurants Near The Hudson Valley
Guy Fieri just opened seven new restaurants that are a short drive away.
In February, Guy Fieri opened up 26 restaurants in the Atlantic region. Last week we reported Fieri opened up a Flavertown Kitchen not far from the Hudson Valley, in Colonie.
The Capital Region Flavertown Kitchen is about 90 miles from the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley Post did some research and learned Fieri has opened up six other restaurants not far from the Hudson Valley.
Using Newburgh as a starting point, below are the Flavertown Kitchens around 60 to 90 miles from Newburgh:
- Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Darien
- 54 Boston Post Road Darien, CT 06820
- 61 miles from Newburgh
- Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Times Square
- 1540 Broadway New York, NY 10036
- 66 miles from Newburgh
- Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Newington
- 2929 Berlin Turnpike Newington, CT 06111
- 90 miles from Newburgh
- Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Westfarms
- 325 Westfarms Mall Farmington, CT 06032
- 91 miles from Newburgh
- Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Albany
- 44 Wolf Road Colonie, NY 12205
- 94 miles from Newburgh
- Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Glastonbury
- 2882 Main Street Glastonbury, CT 06033
- 98 miles from Newburgh
- Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Avon
- 380 W. Main Street Avon, CT 06001
- 98 miles from Newburgh
Note: A location will be closer or further depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley.
The menu includes:
- Real Cheezy Burger
- Bacon Mac N Cheese Burger
- The Crazy Cuban Sandwich
- Morgan's Veggie Burger
- The Chicken Guy! Classic
- Cajun Chicken Alfredo
- Chicken Parm-eroni
- Jalapeño Pig Poppers
- S-M-Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
- Flavortown Fries
- Mac Daddy Mac N Cheese
- Choco Whiskey Cheesecake
- Cheesecake Challenge
Click HERE to view the full menu
"Flavortown Kitchen is a delivery-only restaurant featuring real-deal flavors from Chef Guy Fieri. From our signature Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings to our award winning Mac N Cheese Burger, all of Flavortown’s favorites come straight to your door step," Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen writes on its website.
Keep Reading: