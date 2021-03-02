Guy Fieri Opens 7 Restaurants Near The Hudson Valley

Guy Fieri just opened seven new restaurants that are a short drive away.

In February, Guy Fieri opened up 26 restaurants in the Atlantic region. Last week we reported Fieri opened up a Flavertown Kitchen not far from the Hudson Valley, in Colonie.

The Capital Region Flavertown Kitchen is about 90 miles from the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley Post did some research and learned Fieri has opened up six other restaurants not far from the Hudson Valley.

Using Newburgh as a starting point, below are the Flavertown Kitchens around 60 to 90 miles from Newburgh:

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Darien 54 Boston Post Road Darien, CT 06820 61 miles from Newburgh

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Times Square 1540 Broadway New York, NY 10036 66 miles from Newburgh

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Newington 2929 Berlin Turnpike Newington, CT 06111 90 miles from Newburgh

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Westfarms 325 Westfarms Mall Farmington, CT 06032 91 miles from Newburgh

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Albany 44 Wolf Road Colonie, NY 12205 94 miles from Newburgh

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Glastonbury 2882 Main Street Glastonbury, CT 06033 98 miles from Newburgh

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen - Avon 380 W. Main Street Avon, CT 06001 98 miles from Newburgh



Note: A location will be closer or further depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley.

The menu includes:

Real Cheezy Burger

Bacon Mac N Cheese Burger

The Crazy Cuban Sandwich

Morgan's Veggie Burger

The Chicken Guy! Classic

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Parm-eroni

Jalapeño Pig Poppers

S-M-Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Flavortown Fries

Mac Daddy Mac N Cheese

Choco Whiskey Cheesecake

Cheesecake Challenge

Click HERE to view the full menu

"Flavortown Kitchen is a delivery-only restaurant featuring real-deal flavors from Chef Guy Fieri. From our signature Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings to our award winning Mac N Cheese Burger, all of Flavortown’s favorites come straight to your door step," Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen writes on its website.

