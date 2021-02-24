Guy Fieri Opens Restaurant Just North of Hudson Valley

Flavortown is coming to the Capital Region in New York State.

We all know and love Guy Fieri. Whether it's the iconic hair, red convertible, or his show Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives, you know Guy. Now, Guy Fieri is showing New York State some love by opening a restaurant in the Capital Region. According to Syracuse.com, Guy Fieri has opened a new restaurant called Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen in Colonie. This is one of 26 new locations that opened in the Atlantic region in February 2021.

Colonie is just outside of Albany, and about an hour and a half north of the Hudson Valley region. The new restaurant is delivery-only, according to Syracuse.com. You can place orders through the website or delivery services like DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats. This is actually the second location Guy Fieri has opened in New York State. The first is in Times Square in New York City.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen has about a dozen items on the menu. You can choose from sandwiches, entrees and salads, shareable, and desserts. Some highlights include the Jalapeno Pig Poppers, S-M-Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burger, Chicken Guy! sandwich, and the New York-style Cheesecake Challenge, which is a slice of cheesecake topped with potato chips.

While the menu sounds amazing, it's actually another business fulfilling the orders. Syracuse.com reports that Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen in Colonie is actually a "ghost business". The entire chain operates out of existing brick-and-mortar eateries. But the orders come out of Buca di Beppo which is located at 44 Wolf Road in Colonie.

