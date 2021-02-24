New: Lucky Charms Ice Cream, Milkshakes Spotted in Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents can scoop up new "magically delicious" desserts.

Cold Stone Creamery is partnering with General Mills to sell Lucky Charms ice cream and milkshakes.

The Lucky Charms ice cream is called "End of the Rainbow." Best Products reports it's made with Lucky Charms ice cream, double the Lucky Charms marshmallows, whipped topping and gold glitter.

The Lucky Charms milkshake, which is called "Sprinkled with Charms" is a shake made with Lucky Charms ice cream, Lucky Charms Marshmallows, whipped topping and gold glitter.

“For generations, Lucky Charms has been synonymous with wonderment and fun, and this year we’re adding even more colorful magic for a special St. Patrick’s Day,” Senior Brand Experience Manager for Lucky Charms Mindy Murray said in a press release. “We’re excited to bring many ways to celebrate at home with such great collaborators (with) Cold Stone Creamery to help parents create magical memories with their children.”

The new "magically delicious" desserts are meant to help you celebrate St. Patrick's Day. They are scheduled to debut at participating Cold Stones nationwide on March 1 but Chew Boom report some locations already have the new desserts.

Cold Stone Creamery has locations in Fishkill, Poughkeepsie, Baldwin Place, Pleasantville, West Nyack, Scarsdale and White Plains, according to the company's website.

