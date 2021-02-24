Famed Hudson Valley School Announces Plans to Reopen

Many were upset when a school that taught children in the Hudson Valley for nearly 100 years suddenly closed for good.

In April 2020, officials with the Poughkeepsie Day School announced the school would close for good at the end of the school year, June 30, 2020.

Many residents were sad to see the school go which had educated children in the Hudson Valley for 86 years. The Poughkeepsie Day School opened in 1934 at the intersection of Hooker and South Grand Avenues in the city of Poughkeepsie. In 1963, it moved the Vassar College. 30 years later it moved to a 35-acre campus on Boardman Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

The children of James Earl Jones, Pete Seeger and David Strathairn attended the school. The school's theater was named after Jones following a donation from Jones to build the theater.

This week, officials with the Poughkeepsie Day School announced the school will reopen for the 2021-2022 academic year for PreK-12 students.

"Over the past 6 months, a dedicated coalition of alums, faculty, and PDS community volunteers have been collaborating to create an exciting plan for PDS that brings forward the best of the PDS historical model and adds some wonderful new updates," the Poughkeepsie Day School wrote on Facebook.

Below are what officials say are key updates, next steps and how to get involved.

**Admissions and Launch Team**

-In consultation with Barbara Wood ‘78 (currently teaching math at The Storm King School) and Karali Pizele ‘90 as co-leaders of PDS 2021, the board has established a team to prepare for the start of the 2021 academic year including admissions, summer programming, curriculum updates, and other elements needed for a successful relaunch of PDS

-PDS has already received a sizeable number of admissions inquiries from prospective as well as returning families and looks forward to more in the weeks to come

**Fundraising**

-We welcome all forms of support for the relaunch and future success of PDS - whether time, money, or otherwise!

-If you would like to help with fundraising, have recommendations, or wish to donate your time, skills, or funds, please contact Kai Lord-Farmer ‘06, Board Secretary, at boardsecretary@poughkeepsieday.org.

**Get Involved!**

-The board is in search of volunteers to help with marketing, communications and outreach, fundraising, supporting the admissions process, and a newly established DEI/anti-racism task force to help ensure our impact is aligned with our intentions

-If you are interested in supporting PDS by volunteering to help for any of these specific areas, please contact Kai Lord-Farmer ‘06, Board Secretary, at boardsecretary@poughkeepsieday.org.

