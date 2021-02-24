A popular Hudson Valley restaurant that's been called an "icon" is for sale.

McGrath Realty is looking for buyers for the Tap House Tavern of Pawling. The eatery on Charles Colman Boulevard in Pawling is listed for $749,999.

"A Pawling anchor business and icon for over 25 years is available for purchase." McGrath Realty states in the listing.

The Tap House Tavern of Pawling is a 99 seat restaurant and bar with additional 80 seats located in the newly built outdoor patio. The business is located next to Metro-North, on what's described as the busiest shopping and dining street in Pawling.

"Renovated in 2017 the Tap House Tavern is a successful business in full operation making it an ideal investment for restaurateurs seeking a turn-key opportunity," McGrath Realty writes in the listing. "A classic wood framed and awning protected tavern entrance with center door flanked by large safety glass windows provides great views both into and out from the restaurant.​ Generations have passed through the door of this establishment to gather, dine, and drink.​"

All of the equipment furniture and inventory are included in the sale.​

"Behind the bar is a new POS system and Kegerator with 16 tap towers, Manitowoc ice machine, Spartan and Yukon refrigerators, a three compartment sink.​ Currently set up for two bartenders serving customers across the classic reclaimed wood, live-edge long bar with a wait station for table service at the end of the bar," McGrath Realty states.

Below are photos of the business.

Iconic Hudson Valley Restaurant is For Sale

