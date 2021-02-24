16 Cases of ‘Super-Spreader’ COVID Strain Found in Mid-Hudson

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed many new cases of a "super-spreader" strain of COVID has been found in the Hudson Valley and across New York.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 18 new cases of the UK variant have been identified in New York State, bringing the total number of cases to 154. Of those 18, six are from the Mid-Hudson Region.

New cases were confirmed by Cuomo in Ulster, Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties with two new cases found in Rockland County.

"This is a super-spreader strain. You’ve got super-spreader venues. This is a super-spreader strain, and it’s the first one we’ve had," Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told MarketWatch about the UK variant.

In total 16 cases of the UK variant of coronavirus have been found in the Mid-Hudson Region. The geographic breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

Dutchess County: 1 Total Positive

Putnam County: 1 Total Positive

Rockland County: 6 Total Positive

Ulster County: 2 Total Positive

Westchester County: 5 Total Positive

Gov. Cuomo also confirmed a second case of the South African variant has been identified in New York State. Both cases have been reported in Nassau County.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter and brighter each day, but we're not there yet. I encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant until the war is won: Wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands," Cuomo said.

