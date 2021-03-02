Cops Ask For Help Finding Man Who Displayed Gun at Local Walmart

New York State Police are asking for your help after a man allegedly displayed a gun at a Walmart in the Lower Hudson Valley and said "Come with me."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks asked the public for help in identifying the man pictured below.

NYSP

On January 13, he was reported to have confronted a person shopping in the Mohegan Lake Walmart on east Main Street and accused that patron of stealing a face mask, police said in a press release on Monday.

During the confrontation, the man posed as Loss Prevention and ordered the patron to, “Come with me,” police say. The patron refused and the man lifted his jacket to reveal a holstered handgun with a brown grip, according to New York State Police.

After the confrontation, the unknown man departed the store and drove from the area in a gray or light-colored sedan, officials add. A photo of the car, provided by police, can be seen above.

Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Please reference 10024316.

It's unclear why New York State Police did not release information about this incident sooner.

Keep Reading:

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)