Alleged Serial Child Predator Raped Child In Hudson Valley, New York

An alleged serial child predator from the Hudson Valley confessed to raping a child.

On Friday, Orange County officials confirmed a Newburgh man was admitted to raping a child.

Guilty Plea in Orange County, New York Child Rape Case

Interior of courtroom Comstock loading...

Eric Vazquez pleaded guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to rape in the first degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

The 32-year-old from Newburgh admitted he was over 18 years old and engaged in sexual intercourse with someone younger than 13. He also confessed to engaging in oral sex with a child.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

“Children are the most vulnerable of victims,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “It is unspeakable that an adult, in a position of trust, could violate children in this manner. My Office, together with our law enforcement partners will never cease in our pursuit of sexual predators."

New York State Police Arrests Newburgh, New York Man For Predatory Sexual Against a Child

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

New York State Police, Child Protective Services and the Orange County Child Abuse arrested Vazquez last summer. At the time of his arrest, police alleged he sexually assaulted a number of children.

In July 2022, New York State Police labeled Vazquez as an alleged serial child predator and believed there were more victims.

"Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Eric Vazquez or knows someone who may have been a victim is asked to call The New York State Police at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS# 1094563," New York State Police stated.

OCDA OCDA loading...

It's anticipated Vazquez will be sentenced to 15 years in prison. As part of the sentence, Vazquez will also be registered as a sex offender under the New York Sex Offender Registration Act.

37 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.