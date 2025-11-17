Police Stopping All Traffic On New York State Thruway Multiple Times

Hudson Valley drivers are being warned about upcoming daily closures on the New York State Thruway.

The closures start Monday night and are scheduled to last for nearly the entire workweek.

Lane Closures Confirmed In Both Directions On New York State Thruway

The New York State Thruway Authority says to expect nightly lane closures, and traffic stops will take place on the Thruway (I-87) in both directions in Newburgh starting Monday, Nov. 17. Closures will remain until Friday morning.

The left lane in both the northbound and southbound directions will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday-Thursday, in the area just north of exit 17.

All work is weather permitting. Friday is the scheduled rain date.

"With traffic reduced from two travel lanes to one travel lane through the construction zone, drivers should expect delays and may want to consider using alternate routes," the New York State Thruway Authority states.

New York State Police To Stop All Traffic Multiple Times

On top of the planned daily closures, there is the warning that New York State will "stop traffic multiple times in both directions."

These closures won't happen until after 11 p.m. Exact times haven't been announced.

Each closure is expected to last "no longer" than 20 minutes.

Reasons For Closures

The closures will allow crews to safely conduct overhead work activities for the new Meadow Hill Road bridge.

This includes the installation of 14 steel girder sections, which range from 86 to 120 feet in length, officials say.

The New York State traffic stops will allow crews to safely erect steel.

The massive project will replace the 72-year-old Meadow Hill Road bridge over the New York State Thruway in Newburgh, Orange County.

The bridge will be replaced by a "modern structure," officials say.

"Please leave extra time if you're planning to travel in this area, which is just north of exit 17 (Newburgh - Scranton - I-84 - NY Routes 17K & 300). Be sure to slow down in the work zone," the New York State Thruway Authority.

