A series of incidents in Saugerties has led to an Ulster County man being remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.

Bloomingburg Man Arrested Following Two Incidents Where Order of Protection Was Violated

Ricky Lee Alexander, of Regina Drive in Bloomingburg, a predicate felon, which means he is a second felony offender, is now behind bars.

The 35-year-old man from Bloomingburg is scheduled to appear in Saugerties Court following several felony charges this week.

Saugerties Police reports indicate that just after 9:20pm on April 26th, they responded to Country Club Drive in Mount Marion Park after receding a 911 call reporting a physical domestic dispute.

Upon arrival and investigation, officers determined that Alexander, who had reportedly fled the scene of the crime prior to officers arriving, had 'engaged in an altercation with the victim, physically restraining the victim, preventing the victim from leaving.'

The victim, who shares three children with Alexander, had a current Ulster County Court Order of Protection in place that prohibited him from having any contact with her, and two of the children. All three juveniles were reported to be present during the incident.

A second report that came through to police around 11:15pm indicated that Alexander had returned to the residence a second time, and gained entry to the home. This time, officers were able to locate Alexander and take him into custody.

Several Felony Charges For Bloomingburg Man After Domestic Incidents

Following his arrest, Alexander was charged with two counts of Criminal Contempt of a Court Order in the 1st Degree, Aggravated Family Offense , two counts of Criminal Contempt of a Court Order in the 2nd Degree, UnlawfulImprisonment in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a

Child.

He was processed at Saugerties PoliceHeadquarters, arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, and remanded toUlster County Jail without bail.