Missing Ulster County Teen Located

Parents are a special breed of people. And when something is not right with their child or children, they seem to feel it in their bones. I myself am not a parent, but I know lots of parents. And for most of them, nothing is more important than the welfare of their children. So, imagine how awful it must be when your child goes missing.

That's what happened to Saugerties parents Laura and Jeremy Walsh when their 14 year old daughter Makenna went missing on Feb. 23, and they were in a desperate search to find her and bring her back home where she belongs. The only information that they had was that he was last seen leaving in a beige sedan around 10:15AM on Feb. 23 by a LYFT driver headed to the South Hampton, NY area and that she was last seen in gray joggers, black hoodie and pink crocs. Makenna’s Mom Laura says Makenna is kind hearted and will help anyone in trouble.

Well, the community banded together, got the information out on social media, and with that and lots of prayers, we have a happy ending to this story. Even though there are no details right now, Makenna has been located. I believe she has been reunited with her parents, but again, we don’t have too many details.

It’s amazing how a community can come together and hopefully make a difference. Makenna may not realize it yet, but she had a whole village and then some hoping to locate her safe and sound. And I’m sure her parents are relieved to be over this nightmare. We wish the Walshes the very best, and are glad Makenna has been located.

