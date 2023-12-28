‘Suicidal’ Upstate New York Man With Goes Missing On Christmas
A Hudson Valley man with "suicidal" thoughts disappeared on Christmas.
A Saugerties man was reported missing on Christmas by his family.
Ulster County, New York Man With "Suicidal Ideations" Goes Missing On Christmas
Martin Pineiro Rabade, 51, of Saugerties was reported missing by his family on Christmas morning.
"Police received notification that Martin had suicidal ideations," Police received notification that Martin had suicidal ideations," the Saugerties Police Department stated in press release.
Is It Your Hometown? Beautiful, Picturesque Upstate New York Hometown Worst To Live
Martin was last seen driving a 2000 Jeep Wrangler color dark green bearing NY registration HZH8304. He was last seen wearing a gray zip up hoodie, jeans, glasses, and black sneakers.
Jeep Of Missing Man Last Seen In Castleton, New York
Martin's Jeep was last seen around noon on Christmas in Castleton-on-Hudson, a a village located in the southwestern part of the town of Schodack in Rensselaer County.
"Any tips or knowledge of the whereabouts of Martin can be called into the Saugerties Police Department at (845)246-9800," the Saugerties Police Department said.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Missing Saugerties, New York Man Found "Safe"
On Tuesday, Dec. 26, Robade was located. Police said he was "safe."
The Saugerties Police Department didn't say where Robade was found or release his condition, other than saying he was "safe."
Police thanked the public for the information they were given that led to finding Robade.
Read More: More Snow Than Recent Years Forecast For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
Many other New Yorkers remain missing. See the full list below:
Missing College Students in New York State
Gallery Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services-Missing College Students List