‘Suicidal’ Upstate New York Man With Goes Missing On Christmas

A Hudson Valley man with "suicidal" thoughts disappeared on Christmas.

A Saugerties man was reported missing on Christmas by his family.

Ulster County, New York Man With "Suicidal Ideations" Goes Missing On Christmas

best holiday hotels in new york, Credit - Rithika Gopal/Unsplash loading...

Martin Pineiro Rabade, 51, of Saugerties was reported missing by his family on Christmas morning.

"Police received notification that Martin had suicidal ideations," Police received notification that Martin had suicidal ideations," the Saugerties Police Department stated in press release.

Martin was last seen driving a 2000 Jeep Wrangler color dark green bearing NY registration HZH8304. He was last seen wearing a gray zip up hoodie, jeans, glasses, and black sneakers.

Jeep Of Missing Man Last Seen In Castleton, New York

Latest Cars Are Showcased At The Detroit Auto Show Getty Images loading...

Martin's Jeep was last seen around noon on Christmas in Castleton-on-Hudson, a a village located in the southwestern part of the town of Schodack in Rensselaer County.

"Any tips or knowledge of the whereabouts of Martin can be called into the Saugerties Police Department at (845)246-9800," the Saugerties Police Department said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Missing Saugerties, New York Man Found "Safe"

SPD SPD loading...

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, Robade was located. Police said he was "safe."

The Saugerties Police Department didn't say where Robade was found or release his condition, other than saying he was "safe."

Police thanked the public for the information they were given that led to finding Robade.

Many other New Yorkers remain missing. See the full list below:

Missing College Students in New York State College Students that have gone missing in the state of New York Gallery Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services-Missing College Students List

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.