UPDATE! Have You Seen This Missing Ulster County Teenager?

The 15-year-old teen was last seen on Sunday night July 2nd around 10:30 p.m. and police need your help locating him.

UPDATE: Joshua Bailey, has been located in good health according to Ulster County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a 15-year-old boy that has been missing since Sunday night according to a post on the Sherriff departments Facebook page.

Missing Juvenile in Kingston, New York

The boy's name is Joshua Bailey and according to reports he was last seen at approximately 10:30 P.M. on Sawkill Road in the area of the Town of Kingston Town Hall in Kingston, NY. The sheriff's department described Bailey as a white male standing approximately 5 feet 1 inches tall, he weighs approximately 110 pounds. Bailey was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black Crocs.

If anyone who may have seen Joshua in the last day or so or has any pertinent information, in this case, is being asked to contact the Ulster County Sherriff's Office at 845-338-3640.

Missing Children in New York

New York State's Division of Criminal Justice Services says that over 21,000 children go missing in New York every year. Thankfully some of the reported cases are solved quickly but unfortunately many go unsolved for years. There are currently over 200 active cases of missing children in New York according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Below we have listed some of the active cases that authorities are looking to locate, please take a look at all of them and if you recognize anyone please contact your local authorities or call 911. Please be sure to share as many details you can about the person you might have seen including the person’s whereabouts, street, city, county, and anything else you think would be helpful. If a car is involved, please share any vehicle information, including license plate number and car description when you place your call.

