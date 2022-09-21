Saugerties Man Arrested After Allegedly Sharing Intimate Photos of his Ex

Having private intimate photos shared with people without your consent is a crime as an Ulster County man has found out the hard way!

If you are looking for a reason to NOT allow anyone to take intimate pictures of you, this just might be the number one reason why you shouldn't let it happen, EVER!

The Saugerties Police Department has announced that after an almost two-month investigation a 38-year-old Saugerties resident has been charged with "Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Image".

Man Allegedly Shared Intimate Photos of Ex with Others

Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra announced the September 18th, 2022 arrest of 38-year-old Jeffrey Wilder from the Village of Saugerties. According to the press release, back on July 28th, 2022 police received a complaint from a woman who claimed that her ex was sharing intimate photos of her with others. The woman, who did have a past "domestic relationship" with Wilder claimed that Wilder shared the photos with "multiple people through a workgroup chat."

Wilder Arrested

After investigating, police say they found enough evidence to arrest Wilder and charge him with the misdemeanor charge of Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Images. Wilder was arrested and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters. Wilder was released on a police appearance ticket that is returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on October 5th to answer his charge.

Never Take Intimate Pictures

Incidents like this are a great reminder to always be aware that although it may feel right, or romantic to share intimate photos with your partner, always remember that those photos are forever and if things ever go wrong in your relationship who knows what could happen with them. The best advice is to stay away from allowing them to be taken altogether.

