Homeless Wallkill Man Arrested For Use of Child in Sexual Performance

A recent investigation resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old man from Wallkill, New York after he was found to be on possession of sexually explicit material involving a minor, and the fact that he had met an underage minor with the intent of engaging in sexual relations.

Several Charges For Wallkill Man Following Investigation

The Town of Wallkill Police Department, in a press release on Thursday April 27th, shared the news of the arrest of a 23-year-old homeless man on the charge of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance.

The arrest took place on Tuesday April 25th at approximately 11:10am, when Wallkill Detective John Zonneveld made the arrest of Richard Rosa. The arrest came after an investigation determined that Rosa had met an underage female with the intent to engage in sexual relations with said minor.

A subsequent investigation that was coordinated with the assistance of the Orange County District Attorney's Office, New York State Police, FBI and the Orange County Sheriff resulted in Rosa being found with sexually explicit material involving a minor.

Wallkill Man Remanded to Orange County Jail Following Arrest

In addition to the charge of Use of a Child in Sexual Performance, Rosa was charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

At this time Rosa is scheduled to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court, and is currently remanded to the Orange County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 secured bond, or $30,000 partially secured bond.

He was arraigned by Judge Peter Green, Town of Wallkill.