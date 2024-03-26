Mysterious Death At Jail In Hudson Valley Under Investigation
A 30-year-old man died while in prison in the Hudson Valley. His mysterious death is being investigated.
On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed a 30-year-old man died in prison.
30-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Orange County Jail In Goshen, New York
The 30-year-old man was found dead in Orange County Jail on Sunday in Goshen, New York. Officials didn't provide many details about the death but say he died of "unknown causes."
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"On Sunday, March 24th, 2024, a 30-year-old male in custody at the Orange County Jail
died of unknown causes. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death," the Orange County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release. "Further information will be released at a later time."
New York State Attorney General's Office To Investigate
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is working in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office on the continuing investigation.
The man's name and hometown weren't released.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
10 Prisons in New York With Most Attacks on Staff
Here are the 10 New York Correctional Facilities with the most staff attacks.
10 Prisons in New York With Most Attacks on Staff
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
The 7 Oldest Continuously Operating Prisons in New York State
Check out the oldest prisons in the Empire State.
The 7 Oldest Continuously Operating Prisons in New York State
Gallery Credit: Will Phillips