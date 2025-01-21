Alert: Nearly 2 Hour Traffic Delay On New York State Thruway

New Yorkers are waking up to freezing temperatures and a traffic nightmare! Official say to expect a "miserable" morning commute.

When I woke up this morning, I was shocked to see my phone say the temperature in Newburgh, New York was zero degrees. While, freezing temps were in the forecast, still seeing zero degrees is a shock!

It's also not very common. Hudson Valley residents have been warned these next few days will be the coldest days the region has seen in years.

Massive Delay On New York State Thruway In Hudson Valley

Another shock for me came at 7:30 a.m. Be prepared for massive delays if you plan to use the New York State Thruway.

The WPDH morning show traffic reporter just warned there's an "hour and a half" delay on the New York State Thruway.

1.5 Hour Delays On New York State Thruway Near Rockland, Westchester Counties

New York State Police and the New York State Thruway Authority have yet to post about the traffic.

But 511 New York confirms the delays. According to 511 New York, there is a crash on the New York State Thruway southbound, just past Exit 12, West Nyack, Route 303.

Traffic started around 7 a.m. and is only expected to get worse as more residents hit the road for their Tuesday morning commute.

If you can, seek an alternative route. If you can't, be prepared to sit in traffic for a very long time!

How Cold Will It Get In The Hudson Valley?

As for the cold, below are the expected highs and lows for the Hudson Valley for the next few days

