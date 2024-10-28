The search continues for a missing Hudson Valley child. Officials issued an alert hoping for help.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) reached out to Hudson Valley Post hoping our readers could help locate a "New York child" who has been "missing for four months."

Westchester County, New York Child Missing For Four Months

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 15-year-old, Allison Brooks.

Allison hasn't been seen from her home in Westchester County since late June.

Westchester County, New York Teen Might Be In Brooklyn Or Other Parts of New York

Allison went missing from Pleasantville, New York on June 29, 2024. Officials tell Hudson Valley Post, Allison is described as 5’3”, weighs 158 lbs., and has brown eyes with brown hair.

Details about Allison's whereabouts over the past four months are very limited, but she may have traveled from the Lower Hudson Valley to the Brooklyn, New York area, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children;

How To Contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Or Police

If you have any information about Allison or her disappearance, please get in touch with NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Mount Pleasant Police Department (New York) at 1-914-769-1941.

Allison is one of many New York children who recently disappeared from their homes. See the full list below.

Around 50 Children Disappeared From New York State In 2024

