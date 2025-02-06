Alcohol Banned In Many Parts Of New York State
One of the biggest drinking days of the year is upcoming, but alcohol is actually banned in several parts of New York State.
The Super Bowl is a massive event for bars and home parties, with many people drinking tons of alcohol as they watch the big game.
Super Bowl Is One Of The Biggest Drinking Days Of The Year
Across the United States, around 325 million gallons of beer are consumed each Super Bowl. Binge drinking and overconsumption are common during the Super Bowl.
A recent study found that men drink more on Super Bowl Sunday than on Saturdays in the three weeks before and after the Super Bowl.
Towns that Ban Alcohol in New York State
However, New Yorkers in these towns aren't allowed to buy alcohol on the Super Bowl or any day of the year.
Towns that Ban Alcohol in New York State
Gallery Credit: Rob Banks
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Caneadea, New York
- Allegany County: this town has been dry since Prohibition
Clymer, New York
- Chautauqua County
Lapeer, New York
- Cortland County
Orwell, New York
- Oswego County
Fremont, New York
- Steuben County: Alcohol sales were banned in 1948
Jasper, New York
- Steuben County: Alcohol sales were banned in 1949
Berkshire, New York
- Tioga County
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
Super Bowl Crackdown In New York State
If you drink while watching the big game, please ensure you have DD or a safe ride home. Extra police will be patrolling the roads to try and make sure everyone gets home safely.
The annual Super Bowl week crackdown on dangerous and impaired drivers is underway and it runs through Sunday.
During last year's campaign, almost 8,400 tickets were issued statewide.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Ways to avoid drinking and driving are below the worst states for drinking and driving.
10 Worst States For Drinking and Driving
10 Worst States For Drinking and Driving
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
Options To Utilize To Avoid Drinking & Driving
Keep Reading: