Alarming Number Of Cars Stolen In Upstate New York, Can You Help?

New York State Police is alerting drivers they are seeing an alarming number of stolen vehicles in the past few days.

Cars Stolen From Sullivan County, New York Found In New York City

New York State Police Liberty and Wurtsboro are investigating numerous car thefts in Sullivan County.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police.

"This is an ongoing investigation. State Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and do not leave anything of value in the car," New York State Police stated in a press release.

New York City Man Arrested

Omar Hernandez, age 26 from New York, New York was found driving the stolen Toyota Highlander in Ledyard, Connecticut.

He was arrested by the Ledyard Police Department. Hernandez was charged with larceny in the second degree. He was held on $15,000 cash bond in Connecticut.

