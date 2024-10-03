After Massive New York Closures, Retail Giant Returns To Hudson Valley
Despite massive closures in the Hudson Valley and across New York State, a retail giant just opened up a new store in the region.
Over the summer Hudson Valley Post reported Big Lots was closing many locations nationwide, including in New York State.
Big Lots Closing Stores In Upstate New York, Long Island
Big Lots Closing More Locations
Soon, the company announced a number of more closures. Below is an updated list of closing locations.
Poughkeepsie
Troy
Binghamton
Plattsburgh
Queensbury
Long Island: Carle Place
Long Island: Centereach Mall
Buffalo
Canandaigua
Ithaca
New Hartford
Kingston Location Reportedly Closing
Big Lots employees also told us that the location in Kingston will also close soon.
Big Lots website has yet to confirm the Kingston closing
Big Lots Closes Down In Newburgh, New York
In Dec. 2023, we reported that Big Lots was closing down in Newburgh.
A store official told us there were plans to reopen in Newburgh at the Mid Valley Mall near Market 32 on North Plank Road.
Over the summer, Hudson Valley learned that rumors was true. Big Lots was fixing up the building where Spirit Halloween has been for the past few years.
I walked into the new Big Lots prior to the opening and was told by an employee the store should open soon.
Big Lots Now Open In Newburgh, New York
This week, I confirmed the new location at the Mid Valley Mall in Newburgh is now open, next to Planet Fitness.
