Which Adam’s Fairacre Farms is the Fairest of Them All?
Has anyone else seen those memes about the Hudson Valley that say something like:
HV Citizens: We could really use a Trader Joe's in the area.
Adams Fairacre Farms: Am I nothing to you?
Don't get me wrong, I appreciated the Trader Joe's that I went to when I lived in Albany, but there is something special about Adams Fairacre Farms that cannot be beat. It is a hub of local produce, freshness, care and community. You know that when you walk into any Adams location that you are guaranteed a high level quality. the place just lives and breaths the Hudson Valley. From your day-to-day needs to special occasions, Adams is there. For Easter yesterday, we enjoyed one of their special Easter deals of Turkey and Ham dinners with potatoes, green beans, and stuffing! Honestly, it reminded me more of Thanksgiving than anything else, but great nonetheless!
You probably have your favorite Adams location, most likely due to proximity, but just because it may be the best drive for you, are you frequenting the best one? Well, let's dive into those Google reviews and get an idea:
4) Wappinger
- Rating: 4.6 Stars
- Reviews: 963
- 160 Old Post Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
- (845) 632-9955
3) Poughkeepsie
- Rating: 4.6 Stars
- Reviews: 1,867
- 765 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
- (845) 454-4330
2) Kingston
- Rating: 4.7 Stars
- Reviews: 2,190
- 1560 Ulster Ave, Lake Katrine, NY 12449
- (845) 336-6300
1) Newburgh
- Rating: 4.7 Stars
- Reviews: 2,431
- 1240 NY-300, Newburgh, NY 12550
- (845) 569-0303
If I can just say, I've noticed through doing these articles that Newburgh locations do really well in regards to these kinds of ratings. I guess people have a lot of pride for their stores and restaurants in Newburgh, and that they offer some of the best service in the Hudson Valley. Whether is fast food, gyms, speciality foods, or whatever, Newburgh tends to be high on most of these lists. Hats off to you, Newburgh!