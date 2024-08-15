Act Swiftly: Free Flight From New York To London And Free Taylor Swift Tickets

Hudson Valley residents have the chance to fly to London and see Taylor Swift in concert for free. Are you in your free era?

Or, if you don't care about Swift, there's a Swifty-inspired discount on flights to Europe.

Act Swiftly: Free Flight From Newburgh, Tickets To See Taylor Swift In London

Low-cost Icelandic airline PLAY launched a sweepstakes that'll allow the winner to see Taylor Swift’s final concert in London for free.

PLAY Airlines, which offers service out of Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, will provide a free flight for two and two free tickets to Swift's concert at London's Wembley Stadium on August 20.

"Act Swiftly Sweepstakes: August is slipping away, but Swifties could see Taylor Swift perform live in London! "PLAY is hosting a giveaway with two free plane tickets from NY (SWF) and tickets to see Taylor Swift on August 20 at Wembley Stadium," PLAY told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Swifties must really "act Swiftly" because the contest only runs until Friday, August 16.

You can enter right now online on PLAY's website. CLICK HERE to enter. The winner will be chosen at random.

22% Flights To Europe

If you don't win, or if you don't care about Taylor Swift, you can save money on flights from the Hudson Valley To Europe.

That's because PLAY is offering 22 percent off for flights to Europe. (Swift has very popular song called "22.")

"Feeling 22% Off Flights: With the “PLAY ERA” discount, anyone can book a trip to Europe! Today until August 20, flights are 22% off with promo code PLAYERA. This discount is for one-way flights in roundtrip bookings from Stewart to Iceland, London, Liverpool, Copenhagen, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and Dublin," PLAY states .

PLAY flies from Stewart to what officials say are 22 European destinations including:

