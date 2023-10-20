Accidents With Deer, Moose Will Skyrocket Across New York State

Experts are warning New York State drivers that accidents with deer and moose will skyrocket. Here's why and some tips to avoid the animals on the road.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding drivers to be aware that deer and moose are more active.

Increased Risk of Crashes Comes During Animals' Most Active Season

Moose are much larger and taller than deer. Their large body causes greater damage, and, when struck, their height often causes them to impact the windshield of a car or pickup truck, not just the front of the vehicle, officials say.

Moose are especially difficult to see at night because of their dark brown to black coloring and their height, which puts their head and much of their body above vehicle headlights.

Tips To Avoid Deer, Moose

The DEC offers the following tips to avoid hitting a deer or moose.

Decrease speed when you approach deer

Use emergency lights or a headlight signal to warn other drivers when deer are seen on or near the road.

Honk your horn at deer or moose on the road.

Use extra caution on roadways marked with deer crossing signs; and

Use extreme caution when driving at dawn or dusk

Use extreme caution when driving at dawn or dusk Brake firmly when you see an animal on the road, but don't swerve.

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

AAA recently analyzed New York State data and found out the top 10 counties for animal crashes in 2020. Three counties in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one county that had the most animal accidents. See the full list below:

