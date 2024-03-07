‘Absurd:’ 4 Accused Of Dismembering Hudson Valley Couple Released

We've learned the "absurd" reason why a group accused of dismembering a man and woman from the Hudson Valley were released after being arrested.

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported the dismembered remains of a man and woman from the Hudson Valley were found at three Long Island locations.

Remains Of Westchester County, New York Residents Found On Long Island

4 Charged After Body Parts From Yonkers Couple Found

Officials say meat cleavers and butcher knives were confiscated inside an Amityville home.

We've learned two men and two women are now facing charges after body parts were found in several locations on Long Island.

Steven Brown, Jeffrey Mackey, Amanda Wallace and Alexis Nieves were all charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse.

Love Triangle Potential Gruesome Long Island Murders

Officials believe a love triangle could be a motive behind the gruesome murders.

Information about the potential love triangle wasn't released.

All Released From Prison

Because all four haven't been charged with murder, all four were released.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney says all four were released from prison due to the "absurd" result of bail reform charges related to the mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are no longer bail-eligible.

"Unfortunately, due to 'Bail Reform' passed by the New York State Legislature in 2019, charges relating to the mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are no longer bail-eligible, meaning my prosecutors cannot ask for bail," Tierney stated. "This is yet another absurd result thanks to 'Bail Reform'."

