Abercrombie Co-Founder’s Abandoned Lower Hudson Valley Castle for Sale

The co-founder of Abercrombie & Fitch once owned a castle in the lower Hudson Valley and now it could be yours.

According to Pricy Pads, the co-founder of Abercrombie & Fitch, David T. Abercrombie once owned a castle in Ossining of Westchester County in the lower Hudson Valley. It was built in the 1920s and was designed by his architect wife, Lucy Abbott Cate. The castle was named Elda Castle, which is an acronym for their four children Elizabeth, Lucy, David, and Abbott. However, David T. Abercrombie hasn't always been part of Abercrombie & Fitch because after the founding he sold his share of the company to his partner, Ezra Fitch, to begin a career in the military.

The Elda Castle sits on nearly 50 acres of land and is selling right now for $3.2 million. It is located at 249 Croton Dam Road, according to Pricy Pads. The castle and barn will require a complete restoration. The castle is constructed with granite and fieldstone that is believed to be sourced from the Hudson Valley. It's a two-story castle that once had 25 rooms, including servants' quarters. Some impressive features that are still intact are a spiral staircase and an open courtyard that's meant to look like ruins. Take a look below at the pictures of the abandoned castle that once belonged to the Abercrombie co-founder.