NY Air Show Will Feature West Point Parachute Team

This weekend is the New York International Air Show at the Orange County Airport in Montgomery, New York. I shared with you a few weeks ago that the show was a go and that they had moved from Stewart International Airport to Orange County and it would be held in a Drive-In format.

As the event grows closer they are sharing more of what spectators can expect. There is a lot planned for both days. One of the fan favorites is sure to be the West Point Parachute Team doing their American Flag Jump during the National Anthem both days.

The New York Air Show will be held both Saturday (August 29, 2020) and Sunday (August 30, 2020) starting at 10:30 AM. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are headlining this events that will thrill your entire family. There will also be military and civilian acts from all over the United States.

Ticket for the show must be purchased online or by phone (877) 766-8158. All tickets must be purchased in advance of the show. You will not be able to purchase tickets at the event. The show this year is using a Drive-In format, you can click here for more information. Tickets will be sold buy the carload. Spectators will be expected to follow COVID-19 protocols while at the show.

In a summer full of events that can't happen it is really awesome to know that you can go to the New York Air Show. The weather for the weekend looks perfect for two great days of aerial excitement. I am hoping to catch some practice runs this week. In years past you could count on a few fly by's throughout the Hudson Valley from some of the performers as they got ready for the weekend. Keep your eyes to the skies.