You never know what you are going to see in the sky in the Hudson Valley. Never was that more true than yesterday at about 6:30 PM when I was finishing up a round of golf at Winding Hills Golf Club in Montgomery, New York when the Goodyear Blimp seemed to appear out of nowhere between the trees.

On any given day in the Hudson Valley, you can see jets making their way to Stewart International Airport. There are often Military flights such as C5s and C7s landing there as well. There was a time that I can even remember an occasion or two when the Concord landed at Stewart when I was a kid. I have heard about the Goodyear Blimp being seen but this was my first time in person. And it turns out the blimp wasn't going to Stewart instead it landed at the Orange County Airport.

Goodyear Blimp Spotted in Orange County, New York.

As you can imagine I looked pretty foolish running around the 12th hole on the golf course trying to grab a picture but I had to, it was so cool. I am a bit of a sky geek. Every week during my golf league I hear planes flying overhead because the course is close to the Orange County Airport which is located in Montgomery. You can actually see the airport from the top of the 13th hole at the tee box which was where I could grab a shot of the blimp on the ground.

Video of the Goodyear Blimp landing in Montgomery, New York.

The Orange County Airport will be the site of the New York Air Show on August 27th and 28th but it turns out that the Goodyear Blimp landing there has nothing to do with that event. When I first posted the video some people commented that it must be going to a local sporting event like NASCAR at Watkins Glen this weekend but it turns out that the airport is just a regular stop for the Blimp according to a Facebook post from the Orange County Government.

Why Was the Goodyear Blimp in Orange County, New York