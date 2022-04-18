If you are like me you might be getting a little tired of this mixed-up weather. I get that the Spring can be a little hit and miss or even moody when it comes to weather but I am not a fan of the late April snow or ice storm. The way the weather is starting this week has me thinking less about April and focusing more on May and hopefully a lot warmer weather.

Lots of things are planned in the Hudson Valley for May including an event that I had never heard of before. Now just because it is news to me doesn't mean some of you might not be familiar with the Hoeffner Farms Vandor Blender. As soon as I saw the event on Facebook I wanted to share the information. Apparently, Hoeffner Farms is hosting its first Vendor Blender of the year on May 7th, 2022 From 10 AM to 5 PM.

Montgomery, New York Farm Holds Vendor Event in May

julief514 julief514 loading...

Best I can tell from the brief post I saw, this is a great event for local food and maybe even crafts. I have heard of flea markets, craft fairs, even farmers' markets, and trade shows but this is the first time I ever heard of a vendor blander.

We are hosting our first vendor blender of the year! Come out and get some last minute Mother’s Day gifts! We will have some new vendors and some old vendors. Plus our greenhouse and store will be filled with plants, milk, eggs, cheeses and more! Hope to see you there (Hoeffner Farms via Facebook.)

Hoeffner Farms is located in Montgomery, NY on Goodwill Road. Hoeffner Farm has been family-owned and operated since 1917. If you visit you will see they grow a wide variety of bedding plants, herbs, potted plants, hanging baskets, and farm-fresh vegetables.

Great Places in the Hudson Valley to Grab a Drink

Hudson Valley Summer Specialty Cocktails and Where to Find Them Summer 2021 Hudson Valley Cocktails never looked so good. Checkout all the different specialty drinks we found for you to enjoy in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, New Paltz, Gardiner, Central Valley, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, Milton, West Point and Cornwall.

Hudson Valley Tarot Card Readers