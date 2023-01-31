Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Denny Laine to Visit Hudson Valley

Two-time Grammy Award Winner, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Denny Laine will be coming to the Hudson Valley for one night only sharing incredible "Songs & Stories" in Montgomery, New York.

Two-Time Grammy Winner Denny Laine Comes to the Hudson Valley

Denny Laine came to fame as a founding member of both The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney's post-Beatles band, Wings. Laine also worked closely with various members of The Beatles, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Cream, ELO, The Zombies, The Hollies, and many more.

Laine was one of the founding member of The Moody Blues, and was with them from 1964 to 1966. After departing the band, he formed The Electric String Band, writing the hit "Say You Don't Mind." Following his time there, he joined Ginger Baker's Air Force, and sang lead on the memorable "Man of Constant Sorrow."

As for his time with Wings, Laine was the only member to be with the band for its entire run, besides Paul and Linda McCartney. Wings became one of the biggest band of the 70's. The Band on the Run album, for instance, sold six million copes, reaching #1 in the US three different times and was the top selling British album in 1974. the title track "Band on the Run" was a number one hit for seven weeks in the UK, and won a Grammy in 1975.

The biggest commercial and critical success for Laine was "Mull of Kintyre," which was co-written with McCartney, reached #1 on the UK's Guiness Charts of British Hit Singles. It became the UK's highest selling single ever at the time, as well as the first UK single to pass two million sales.

Denny Laine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 as a founding member of The Moody Blues.

Denny Laine's "Songs & Stories" Solo Acoustic Show

Laine is bringing "Songs & Stories" to City Winery Hudson valley at 23 Factory Street in Montgomery on Wednesday, February 8th at 8pm. For ticket information, visit the City Winery website or call 845-424-0222.

Laine will be performing a 90-minute solo acoustic set including songs from The Moody Blues, Ginger Baker's Air Force, Wings, and more. Laine will be sharing stories behind the music full of behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the legendary musicians he has worked with and places he's visited over his remarkable career.

This Sunday, I will be talking to Denny Laine about his life, career, and upcoming show on In Touch, a Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley production! The episode drops Sunday, February 5th. Listen to In Touch here!

