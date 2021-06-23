3 Great Reasons to Head to Orange County this Weekend

It’s officially summer, and what’s better on a hot summer day than an ice cold beverage and live music? Not too much, and I happen to know where there will be several cold beverages all in one place in Orange County this weekend. I also know of a couple of great concerts happening this weekend not too far from all of those cold beverages.

Museum Village of Old Smith's Clove on Route 17M in Monroe will be hosting the Craft Beverage Festival this weekend, Saturday June 26 and Sunday June 27 from 11AM - 7PM both days. You’ll be able to check out locally produced wine, cider, spirits, meads, beers and other craft beverages. There will also be lots of gourmet and artisan Hudson Valley foods available. That alone would be cool, but you also get to check out Museum Village while you’re there. Museum Village is a living history museum, and it’s been one of my favorite places since I was a kid growing up in Orange County in the 1970s.

Not too far from Museum Village, City Winery Hudson Valley at 23 Factory Street in Montgomery continues their Afternoon Concert Series with 10,000 Maniacs taking the stage at 2PM Saturday. You can enjoy a great meal, a couple of delicious beverages and an awesome concert. Speaking of great concerts, there is also a concert at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown on Sunday, June 27. Blackberry Smoke will be playing starting at 5:30PM. You know it’s summer when they’re rocking in Middletown.

If you’re looking for a fun way to spend the first full weekend of the summer, why not head to Orange County? In addition to the 3 great events I mentioned above, Orange County has great history, beautiful scenery, excellent restaurants, and lots of great shopping.

