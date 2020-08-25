What to Expect as Hudson Valley Gyms Reopen

We've been waiting for months to get back to the gym and the time is finally here.

It's hard to believe that we haven't been able to go to a gym since March due to all locations closings due to COVID-19 concerns. When New York started their reopening process the most popular question we heard was: "When will gyms reopen?"

For months we heard "Not any time soon."

Thankfully, Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the go-ahead for gyms in New York State (but not NYC) to reopen on Monday, August 24th.

I decided to head out to my local gym, AllSport in Fishkill, to see the changes to a gym routine in a COVID-19 world. Of course, there are new air filter systems and new cleaning products that the staff is using, but here are some of the changes your run of the mill gym-goer will notice: