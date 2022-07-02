Party’s Here! What Was Snooki Doing at All Sport in Fishkill, NY?

CABS ARE HERE! Not really, but Snooki is.

The Hudson Valley native-turned 'Jersey Shore' superstar was spotted hanging at All Sport in Fishkill on Thursday, June 30th. Was Snooki partaking in a little G(ym)T(an)L(laundry) before hitting the clubs?

Actually, she sort of was.

Snookie, aka Nicole Polizzi, was on hand to help promote All Sport's new Advanced MedSpa. The Advance Medspa helps build core power, improve back pain, feel stronger, reduce incontinence, improve sexual function, and even build a 6-pack.

Advance Medspa will become a permanent fixture at All Sport in Fishkill this September with procedures that include the Emsculpt which is the "first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure" and Emsella which according to All Sport "revolutionizes the women’s intimate health and wellness category by providing those suffering from incontinence with a completely non-invasive option."

With that being said, Snooki and the Snooki Shop bus were hanging out with fans, shoppers, and gym-goers.

Snooki is no stranger to the Hudson Valley, she was of course dubbed "The Princess of Poughkeepsie" during the first season of MTV's Jersey Shore and grew up in Marlboro. The reality star also has her own store on Main Street in Beacon.

The Dutchess County Snooki Shop location opened up back in the fall of 2020. The boutique sells trendy casual to chic clothing and accessories with a dash of Snooki-inspired styles.

The Snooki Shop, located at 508 Main Street, is opened Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm and Friday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm.

