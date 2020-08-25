Upper Hudson Valley Man Accused of Sexual Abuse With Child

An upper Hudson Valley man was arrested for alleged sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

On August 20, New York State Police from the Livingston Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Lawrence R. Thomas, 72, of Chatham for alleged sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 13.

Law enforcement received an anonymous tip about the reported abuse and charged Thomas with sexual abuse, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Thomas was arraigned before the town of Livingston Court and remanded to the Columbia County jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in the town of Chatham Court on August 26.

This case is still being investigated, if you have any information about possible crimes committed by Lawrence R. Thomas contact New York State Police at (845)-677-7300. Please reference case #9770227.