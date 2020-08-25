Injured Hiker Rescued From Mount Beacon

As we all know, the Hudson Valley is a magnificent place. We have access to some of the most beautiful hiking trails around.

Since the beginning of March, people all around the US have been looking for activities to keep them busy during the Coronavirus lockdown. A lot of people have taken up outdoor activities to get fresh air and social distance themselves from people by heading to the woods.

Hiking is super popular in our neck of the woods and one of the most traveled trails is the trail at Mount Beacon.

According to Hike The Hudson Valley, Mount Beacon is rated 5,7 or 10-out-of-10 on the difficulty scale due to the many different routes and distances you can take.

With that being said, on Monday, August 24, Beacon Professional Firefighters and Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to a call about an injured hiker on Mount Beacon.

In a post on their Facebook page, Beacon Professional Firefighters explained that this was the second call in a week that they have received about an injured hiker on the Mount Beacon trail.

No other details about the hiker's injuries are available at this time.

They concluded the post by reminding those heading out to the trails to "to stay hydrated and to wear appropriate attire while hiking or engaging in strenuous activity."

If you're planning on hitting the trails around the Hudson Valley this weekend make sure you do your research before starting your hike. Websites like Hike The Hudson Valley and apps like All Trails can be really helpful when trying to figure out what hikes are appropriate for your skill level.