Cuomo: Trump Anticipates Losing Election, Setting Up ‘Conspiracy’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a number of executive orders to "make sure every vote is counted" in New York.

On Monday, Gov. Cuomo issued an executive order to bolster and support New Yorkers' right to vote. The order requires county boards of elections to take concrete steps to inform voters of upcoming deadlines, be prepared for upcoming elections and help ensure absentee ballots can be used in all elections.

"This election is going to be one of the most critical in modern history. It will be controversial. You already hear the statements questioning the vote, and the accuracy of the vote, and mail-in ballots. We want to make sure that every vote is counted; every voice is heard and that it's fair and right and accurate," Cuomo said. "I'm issuing today's executive order because we want boards of elections to count votes efficiently and we want them to get it right, but we want it done in a timely manner. We don't want to hear after-the-fact excuses."

The executive order requires county boards of elections to take the following actions:

Send a mailing outlining all deadlines for voters by Tuesday, September 8.

Send staffing plans and needs to the New York State Board of Elections by September 20 so BOE can assist in ensuring adequate coverage.

Adopt a uniform clarified envelope for absentee ballots and require counties to use it.

Count votes faster: require all objections to be made by the county board in real time, make sure that boards are ready to count votes and reconcile affidavit and absentee ballots by 48 hours after elections.

Provide an option for New Yorkers to vote absentee in village, town and special district elections.

"I think the President is frankly anticipating losing on Election Day and then we're going to hear him say, oh, there was fraud in the election. The President is very good at always establishing a conspiracy. I think that's the conspiracy he's setting," Cuomo said on Friday on NBC's Today Show

On August 20, Governor Cuomo signed into law sweeping election reforms that will make it easier for New Yorkers to vote and be counted in November, officials say.